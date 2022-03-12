Ricciardo tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Bahrain GP

Bad news for McLaren. Suspicions about the indisposition of Daniel Ricciardo were confirmed: the Australian driver has tested positive in a PCR test and must remain isolated following the protocol of the local authorities.

F1’s first major positive in 2022

The McLaren driver began to feel bad from Wednesday, a day before the start of the tests. His physical discomfort prevented him from participating in the morning session on Thursday, so the formation of Andreas Seidl requested the services of his teammate, Lando Norristo complete the team tests.

As reported by McLaren Racing a day later, Ricciardo underwent several medical tests to check whether he was suffering from COVID-19 or not. However, he tested negative. However, on Friday afternoon the alarm went off and the negative of the pilot aussie turned into a positive which further disrupted the plans of the British team.

Daniel will run the inaugural race

The 32-year-old has had good luck, relatively speaking. Under new isolation regulations, Ricciardo will be released in time to contest the Bahrain Grand Prix. This, then, prevents rumors about a possible replacement from starting. The driver with the most ballots would have been Patricio O’Ward. However, the Mexican will have a commitment to the IndyCar championship the same weekend in Texas.

Daniel himself calmed his fans through a publication on social networks: “Better this week than the next… Unfortunately, I miss the tests. But I’m starting to feel better. I will stay isolated and focus on the next weekend. Many thanks to Lando and McLaren for the heavy lifting, I owe a few beers and milk for Lando. I appreciate the good wishes to all”, recognized the one from Oceania.

This way, Norris will complete the third and final day of testing that are being disputed in the Bahrain International Circuit. An overload of work by the young English driver, who will arrive more prepared than the competition due to his extra effort with the MCL36. Although he will need a previous rest. We will see if he will be rewarded with a good result on Sunday March 20. Everything will depend on whether McLaren solves its localized problems in the desert.

