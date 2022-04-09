Rice harvest languishes in Haiti

Rice fields are languishing in Haiti due to drought, competition from imports, lack of support from the authorities and the action of armed gangs, while four out of ten Haitians live in a situation of food insecurity.

In the Artibonite Valley, a vast 28,000-hectare plain in the north of the country, Haiti’s most important rice-growing area, this year’s harvest has been meager and of poor quality.

“There is no water, the region is mired in drought. We do not have fertilizer, much less houses to live in. I suffer from hunger. Life is not kind to us,” peasant Salira Lézius, wearing a straw hat, tells Efe. wide-brimmed straw, to face the scorching sun, while threshing the rice by hand.

A “CATASTROPHIC” YEAR

“The year 2022 will be a catastrophic year for rice production in Artibonite,” sums up agronomist Chavannes Jean Baptiste, founder of the Papaye Peasant Movement, the largest association of farmers in Haiti.

The expert explains that the fields have become very vulnerable to droughts, because in the last ten years the irrigation systems have been damaged and have not been maintained, due to the danger posed by the armed gangs that operate in the area. .

“These bands not only prevented farmers from producing, but also interrupted the irrigation system, which is a system that has been broken, in which no type of maintenance was carried out. And the State does nothing,” says Jean Baptiste.

The gangs have also caused fuel supply problems in recent months and created difficulties for the entire food distribution chain, committing frequent assaults on truck drivers.

THE INVASION OF IMPORTED RICE

Haiti was self-sufficient in rice until the 1970s, but production gradually declined, especially since rice imports were allowed in 1986, after the end of Jean-Claude Duvalier’s dictatorship.

The other destructive moment for local rice was the lowering of tariffs decreed in 1995, after the return to the country of Jean Bertrand Aristide with the support of the United States, “which occurred as part of an agreement to reinforce neoliberal policies in Haiti,” says Jean Baptiste.

“Haiti has become the country with the lowest tariffs in the Caribbean”, specifically, 3%, criticizes the peasant representative.

Cheap rice from the United States even contributed to changing consumption patterns in Haiti, since it displaced other foods that were more consumed in the past, such as corn, bananas, potatoes or cassava.

Now Haitians say they haven’t eaten if there isn’t rice on their plate.

The numbers support this perception, since rice consumption has increased fivefold since 1985, from 100,000 to 500,000 tons per year, while production never exceeded 100,000 tons and is now trending downward, according to a study by the Department of Agriculture. of the United States (USDA).

At the same time, the growth in imports dealt a fatal blow to local rice growers, who complain that they cannot compete on equal terms because they do not receive state subsidies and because production is not mechanized.

“We can’t compete with American rice because we don’t produce it cheaply: we don’t have the means to do it and it’s done by hand,” says a farmer in Gonaives.

About 90% of rice imports come from the United States and for the North American country, Haiti is its second rice market.

Meanwhile, in Haiti, production costs have increased, especially due to the increase in fertilizer prices, without the state helping the peasants, complains Jean Baptiste.