Rice water for long and strong hair, Kim Kardashian is a fan of this homemade trick

This is a situation that you must have already experienced! When you have long hair, you squint at the bob cuts of your favorite stars. And when you cut your hair, you only dream of one thing: make it grow faster! It must be said that since the Cannes festival, we have the certainty: thelong hair is so hot in a 20-year-old woman than a 50-year-old. Thank you Julia Roberts! What if we told you that it was possible to accelerate your hair growth? Incredible but true, and for that you will need only water and rice… Initially an ancestral beauty secret from Japan, the DIY recipe has since been adopted by the stars of the networks and in particular Kim Kardashian (herself).

Kim Kardashian loves rice water

You thought that the Kardashian family only used overpriced products? Think again ! Attention scoop revealed on Kourtney’s Poosh blog: Kim Kardashian washes her hair with rice water. And it makes her hair grow. She even uses simple water in which rice has been soaked (or cooked). Simple and free, this trick has since become viral on the networks. I have to say that rice water would promote hair growth and to see the iconic lengths of the diva, we want to believe it!

Rice water for hair: does it really work?

If we all know that the kitchen is full of miracle ingredients for our beauty, we can wonder if this amazing trick really works… Well according to a study published in the International Journal of Cosmetic Science, it’s true ! Once bathed in water, the rice enriches it with minerals and vitamins B and E. This water will promote hair growth and volume and she is full antioxidant benefits which will heal the fiber. Besides, she has a detangling action! Cherry on the cake ? Thanks to the starches present in the rice, your hair will be even smoother. But be careful, if‘real rice water benefits for hair growth, it is not magic for all that. It can have drying effects on some hair types, especially frizzy hair. Do not abuse this homemade water too much. Applying once or twice a month should do the trick. Don’t expect longer hair overnight either. It’s not Rapunzel who wants…

How to prepare rice water for hair?

There are two quick and easy preparations: