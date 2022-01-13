Rich in antioxidants, this spice would help eliminate swollen stomach and intestinal gas, promoting digestion

The annoying feeling of bloating in the lower abdomen is as widespread as it is uncomfortable. This could be related to some types of foods well known for their contraindications. Illustrious examples are those of chickpeas, lentils, beans and more generally legumes or vegetables belonging to the brassicaceae family. In other cases, however, it is not only food that favors this phenomenon, but also some incorrect attitudes at the table. And in fact in a previous publication we had revealed that more than legumes and broccoli it is this mistake that would swell the belly like a balloon.

Now, although in the most persistent cases a comparison with a doctor would be necessary, in the most common cases we could find faithful allies on the spice shelf. In fact, there are many natural remedies that are often proposed to find relief and finally deflate the belly.

Especially in cold periods, among the most popular remedies there are infusions and decoctions made with spices. These can be cinnamon, cloves or fennel seeds but today we present one that is not to be confused with its Chinese cousin.

We are talking about anise which, unlike star anise from China, belongs to the Mediterranean area.

This spice boasts interesting properties against the accumulations of air that make the abdominal area tense and hard. Rich in antioxidants, this spice would help eliminate swollen stomach and intestinal gas by promoting digestion thanks to its characteristics.

With an unmistakable taste

The spice obtained from anise is obtained from the seeds of the homonymous plant, an evergreen attributable to the Apiacea family. With a characteristic licorice flavor, the properties of aniseed would be useful for the health of the organism from many points of view. Thanks to its digestive, antispasmodic and carminative properties, anise would belong to the remedies of traditional medicine used against digestive disorders. In fact, it would be useful against flatulence, bloating and colic problems by helping to eliminate excess air. Furthermore, antioxidants such as manganese, vitamin A and C would make it a useful spice for strengthening metabolism.

Finally, minerals such as phosphorus, magnesium and calcium would help bone health.

Anise can be taken in the form of herbal tea or essential oils based on the concentration of the active ingredients that you intend to take.

