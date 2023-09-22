‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ singer Oliver Anthony signs deal Published Friday, September 22, 2023 1:54 am

Oliver Anthony now has an agent. After a bidding war where he “rejected offers as high as $8 million” and courted everyone from rap artists to record labels in his recruitment, the Prince Edward County resident signed with United Talent Agency Nashville on Thursday.

“We are honored to represent such an authentic artist, and to create a global strategy to bring Oliver Anthony and his music to the masses,” said Jeffrey Hassan, co-head of UTA Nashville, and music agent Kurt Motley. Excited.” The pair released a statement following Anthony’s signing.

UTA represents a large number of musicians, including everyone from Cardi B to the Jonas Brothers, Lil Nas X to Guns N’ Roses and Post Malone.

This is Anthony’s first major industry deal, coming at a time when he has also applied to trademark the phrase from his signature song. According to a Sept. 8 filing with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Anthony has requested to use the “Rich Men North of Richmond” trademark on everything from glassware to tools, hardware, brooms and other items.

The song remains popular on the Billboard Hot 100 and is currently at number 22 this week. The song debuted at #1 on the Hot 100 in August, a first for a singer with no record label or chart history. Anthony is also the sixth person to have his debut single debut at number 1. Other names are not in bad company. It includes the likes of Carrie Underwood, Clay Aiken, Zayn Malik and Fantasia Barrino.

A bidding war for Oliver Anthony

This all led to a bit of a bidding war, with various agents and companies trying to get Anthony’s attention. Rapper Gucci Mane took to Instagram this month and tried to track down Anthony’s contact information. Mane asked his followers to help, saying he wanted to sign Anthony to his record label, 1017.

“Hey family, I need your help on this,” Mane wrote in his Instagram post. “I’m trying to sign these guys as my first country artists in 1017!! I need information as soon as possible.”

It’s unclear who else he was referring to, as Anthony was the only person in the photo posted by Mane.

Several other groups expressed interest in Anthony through social media posts, TV interviews and other statements. But now The bidding war ended, as UTA ​​would handle any potential plans for the recording and distribution of the albums.

In a social media post in August, Anthony said he was not looking for the millionaire lifestyle. “Music industry people give me empty stars when I turn down an $8 million offer,” Anthony wrote. “I don’t want 6 tour buses, 15 tractor trailers and a jet. “I don’t want to play stadium shows, I don’t want to be in the spotlight.”

That appears to have changed somewhat, as the singer has played Virginia’s Blue Ridge Rock Festival, made an appearance at Farmville’s Rock the Block and shows in North Carolina and now Knoxville and Nashville, Tennessee. Have performed.