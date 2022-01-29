Richard Davis, the man of the “second chance” (Sunday 30 January 2022)

Until now Ramin Bahrani had directed only one documentary, the short Plastic Bag, on the epic philosophical / existential journey of a supermarket bag, with voice over by Werner Herzog. In his new non-fiction work, 2nd Chance (presented at Sundance in the Premiere section) the director of White Tiger and 99 Homes brings an equally high and metaphorical ambition to the true story of Richard Davis, a former Michigan marine, reinvented himself first as a pizza chef and then – with greater economic benefit -… Continue The article comes from il manifesto.

Read on ilmanifesto

Latest News from the network: Richard Davis

Tonight on TV: Today’s Movies and Programs Thursday 27 January 2022

… Gary Oldman, Robert Hardy, Jason Isaacs, Shirley Henderson, Roger Lloyd Pack, Warwick Davis, Devon … 2004 comedy, drama, sentimental film by Richard Loncraine, with Kirsten Dunst, Paul …



Sinner, Berrettini and Sonego: don’t call it a miracle

… Sinner, the future has arrived The Sonego flop condemns Italy in the Cup Davis. But this team … where he won against Richard Krajicek and lost to Patrick McEnroe. That was considered a …



Basketball, American Corey Davis Jr. is a new player … TRIESTEALLNEWS

Real Steel, the boxer robot will have a TV series on Disney +

The 2011 film starring Hugh Jackman had all it takes for a sequel, but only today Disney + decided to bring robot boxing into a streaming series. – Read the full article on Fanta …



A winning family – King Richard: interview with Will Smith and Jon Bernthal

Here is our interview with Jon Bernthal and Will Smith, among the protagonists of A Winning Family – King Richard, the biopic on Richard Williams …

