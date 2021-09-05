Richard Gere: age, illness, wife and children, height, movies, photos yesterday and today, Instagram

Richard Gere he is one of Hollywood’s most famous and beloved actors of yesterday and today, as well as considered a real one sex symbol of the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s worldwide. Let’s get to know him better.

Who is Richard Gere?

Richard Gere is one of the most famous and beloved actors in Hollywood, both yesterday and today. With his unforgettable films, from American Gigolo to Gentleman Officer, from Pretty Woman to Shall We Dance? has made entire generations of the public fall in love, showing his charm as a true star and sex symbol which, over the years, has remained as it is. As they say? Even the wine gets better as it gets older!

In his amazing career Richard has acted with big female names: Julia Roberts, Jodie Foster, Winona Ryder, Susan Sarandon.

Age

Richard Gere is 72 years old: he was born in the United States of America, in Philadelphia, on August 31, 1949, under the zodiac sign of Virgo.

Real name

AND Richard Tiffany Gere the full name of the charming Hollywood actor.

Illness

Is called Lyme borellioni the pathology from which Richard Gere suffers since 2000. It seems to be a very common disease in America that is transmitted through the bite of a tick and causes severe fatigue. Discovered during the filming of the film Autumn in New York, the actor always tries to take care not to be hit by the parasite.

Wife and children

Richard Gere pronounced his third yes by marrying Alejandra Silva Friedland on May 5, 2018, his PR manager who, in February 2019, made him a father again at 69 with the birth of Alexander Gere. The actor and his wife did not stop like this: in February 2020 their second child was born, the third for Gere.

Ex wives

The handsome Richard, before his current wife, was married from 1991 to 1995 to Cindy Crawford, one of the most famous models of the eighties and nineties.

After the separation he began a relationship with actress Carey Lowell and on February 6, 2000 his first child, Homer James Jigme Gere was born. The name Jigme, which means fearless, was probably chosen for the actor’s passion and respect for Tibetan culture and means. The two actors married in 2002 and divorced in 2016.

Private life

Gere approached Buddhism in his early twenties after studying Zen Buddhism with Kyozan Joshu Sasaki for six years. Since his trip to Tibet in 1978 with the Brazilian painter Sylvia Martins, he meets in Nepal, meets many Tibetan monks and followers of the Dalai Lama. In India he knows the fourteenth Dalai Lama and becomes a practicing Tibetan Buddhist as well as an active supporter of his political figure and human rights in Tibet.

Height

The charming actor is five feet seven inches tall.

Richard Gere film

In his splendid career Gere has starred in several films. Here are some of his fifteen blockbusters:

Report to the chief of police (1975);

Looking for Mr. Goodbar (1977);

American Gigolo (1980);

Officer and gentleman (1982);

At the last breath (1983);

The diehards (1988);

Pretty Woman (1990)

Love trap (1994);

If you run away, I’ll marry you (1999);

Autumn in New York (2000);

Chicago (2002);

Shall We Dance? (2004);

Like a hurricane (2008);

Hachiko – Your best friend (2009);

The fraud (2012).

Photos yesterday and today

Curiosity

Let’s discover four curiosities about Richard Gere:

plays the trumpet excellently;

his is the piece he plays on the piano in one of the scenes with Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman;

studied philosophy and left university after the first two years to devote himself to acting;

is a practicing Buddhist.

Instagram

Richard Gere's official Instagram page has over 50,000 followers.