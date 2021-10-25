News

Richard Gere and the “visibility hunt” with the Open Arms trial

Giorgia calls and Hollywood answers. The news is known and has been around the web: Richard Gere admitted to testify in defense of Open Arms at the trial against Matteo Salvini and Meloni tweets as follows: “But how credible can a nation be in which an actor in search of visibility of testifying against a former Minister of the Republic mocking our institutions? We are truly beyond the limits of decency. ” A few hours before the leader of the Brothers of Italy chirps the accused Matteo Salvini directly from the courtroom: “Who will repay the Italians for the money spent on this political trial? And Richard Gere will also come from Hollywood to testify about my wickedness ”. This is the dispute that started yesterday afternoon against the actor who in 2019 had boarded the Spanish ship to bring food and basic necessities for migrants waiting to disembark in a safe harbor. Therefore, the response of the actress Angelina Jolie, guest at the Rome Film Festival with the film “Eternal” by Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao, is not accidental, who defines, in reference to her character in the Marvel film: “Super heroines are all women who dedicate their lives to welcoming migrants, people who have fled not to fight but to avoid war and give security to the family “. Hollywood stars, more than Italian ones, are more active in anti-government protests, think of the alignments against Trump led by Maryl Streep and George Clooney, the speeches at the Oscars of Black Lives Matter or the weekly arrest of Jane Fonda in a red coat at environmental events. So Richard Gere is welcome in Italy to testify for Open Arms, which for now is the winner of the Audience Award at the Rome Film Festival in the film “Mediterraneo” dedicated to its founder Oscar Camps.

