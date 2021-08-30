Richard Gere, the tragedy of the ‘underhanded’ disease: how it is today

Richard Gere is a very famous American actor and activist who has participated in many cult films such as: Officer and Gentleman, Pretty Woman and American Gigolo. But what disease do you suffer from?

Richard Gere he is one of the most admired and certainly respected actors in Hollywood.

In the last three years Richard Gere has had two children with his wife Alejandra Silva and, just this summer, he spent some of his holidays in Tuscany, in a fabulous farmhouse, ideal for a quiet family break with small children. But what health problems do you have? Are they serious?

Richard Gere as a sex symbol committed to the bad discovery

Richard Gere began his brilliant career in 1975 with Report to the Chief of Police, in 1980 he became famous with the film American Gigolò and from there his path in the Hollywood firmament definitely took off leading him to interpret different roles, until 1990, the year of the extraordinary success of Pretty Woman, a film that Julia launched Roberts.

There were also prizes and awards. For the 2002 musical Chicago he won the award for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical. Since he was still a boy he approached the Buddhism. He is also a supporter of human rights in Tibet and is in favor of the independence of this state. Since 2018, he has been married to the Spanish activist Alejandra Silva, who made him a father for the third time at the age of 71. At some point, however, he discovered that he was ill. But what exactly?

A bitter surprise on a set

Richard Gere has been a true sex symbol for many years, but today he has to deal not only with advancing age, but also with a nasty disease called Lyme borellioni, a disease that seems to be quite widespread in America. According to some rumors, the actor has suffered from it since 2000, having discovered it during the shooting of the film Autumn in New York where he was acting with Winona Ryder.

This fatigue-causing disease is transmitted via a mosquito bite and it’s not as rare as it might seem since some stars like Avril Lavigne, Bella Hadid, Ben Stiller and Alec Baldwin also suffer from it.

It is not easy to recognize Lyme disease because the symptoms are similar to those of other common infections. It is also more likely to contract it in spring or summer, when you spend more time outside. Today the interpreter of Splinters of fear seems to have come to terms with his problem that has been with him for a long time.