After twenty years, the actor Richard Gere has decided to put his villa located in the north of New York up for sale and the amount is really exorbitant, even if right, considering the size of the property and its ultra-luxury beauty. The cost is 28 million dollars, a consideration of around 24 million euros for an estate that counts, only for the lawn, 50 hectares. The external part, perhaps, seems to be almost at the limits of a common villa: a swimming pool, the lawn, certainly not for everyone but, at least aesthetically, accessible. The interiors, on the other hand, have a style far removed from the common properties: luxury and beauty to sellhere is the villa of Richard Gere developed on three floors.

