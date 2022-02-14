February 13, 2022
-
Show
Very true, Drusilla Foer and her great love: “After him, no one else”
-
Show
Mourning on Domenica In, Mara Venier’s thought for Stefano Magnanensi
-
VIP
Jennifer Lopez, a special Valentine’s Day: what Ben gave her
-
Real
Kate Middleton reads a fairy tale on TV: the comfy chic look
-
VIP
Clizia Incorvaia replies to the criticisms on Instagram: a lesson in style
-
VIP
Federica Panicucci, wedding with increasingly distant Basins: “For now it’s impossible”
-
VIP
Who was Hervé Foer, husband of Drusilla Foer and her great love
-
Show
Tali and Quali, the winner is Daniele Quartapelle: who is the imitator of Renato Zero
-
Real
Elizabeth II, twenty years without her sister Margaret: the unexpected gesture
-
Real
Letizia of Spain wins with the Queen’s dress which costs less than 100 euros
-
Kitchen
Almond butter, what it is used for and how to prepare it quickly
-
Show
There is mail for you, Maria De Filippi crushes Simone: “In some cases, there is emasculation”
-
Show
GF Vip, because Katia Ricciarelli could leave the house
-
Real
Queen Elizabeth: no Covid, Monday back to work, Carlo still positive
-
VIP
Francesca Ferragni, the announcement of the baby’s sex arrives on Instagram
-
VIP
Adele, another child’s dream: “I’m ready”
-
Real
“Charlene of Monaco disfigured by an intervention”: Alberto’s reaction
-
VIP
Salvini and Francesca Verdini increasingly united: the best news before Valentine’s Day
-
Show
Friends 21, Serena’s tears touch the heart. But Celentano is very hard
-
Show
Domenica In, Ornella Muti strict with herself: her “true” beauty