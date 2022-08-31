Richard Gere turns 73; here 5 of his movies to watch in streaming

Richard Gere it was a hollywood movie icon since the 1990s and 1980s, when he conquered millions of hearts with his acting talent, charisma, and unmatched good looks.

Born on a day like today, August 31 in Philadelphia, Gere always aimed to become a Hollywood starEven at the age of 19, he dropped out of the University of Massachusetts Amherst to pursue his dream, which he quickly realized.

Upon his arrival in Hollywood, he demonstrated his acting talent. Looking for Mr Goodbar of 1977, even won endless accolades that helped him continue to grow in his career and led him to become one of the most profitable actors of the next two decades.

His most ambitious and well-known projects include titles such as American Gigolo, Pretty Woman Y Runaway Brideboth together Julia Roberts.

His big moment for best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy came in 2003, when he was recognized with a golden-globe for his starring role as Billy Flyn in Chicago.

This 2022, Gere will receive an honorary award from the Hollywood Awards that recognizes his long career in the industry. The award will be presented at the October ceremony.

While acting in more than 60 films, the actor developed a reputation for altruistic, philanthropist and a man of faithwho used his fame mainly to benefit charity beyond benefiting himself with a life full of luxury.

For years and supported by his spiritual practice, the actor has supported the preservation of the culture of Tibet, he is also a leader of humanitarian efforts of the religion through his foundation; he is an AIDS activist.

In an interview with AARP He said, “A few years ago I said, ‘Look, I’ve got a lot of years to go, maybe, to accomplish anything of value.’ I thought to myself: ‘Let me focus on some important things and see if we can do something there.

To celebrate your birthdaythen we leave you with some of their blockbusters that you can enjoy streaming.

Arbitrage (Deadly Lies)

The actor received a nomination for golden-globe for best actor in a drama for playing the role of Robert Miller, a millionaire businessman with a ruthless personality trying to complete the sale of his venture capital empire. In the midst of workplace drama and the threats he receives over a $400 million debt, Miller begins to have problems with his mistress who threatens to destroy his marriage.

Watch on Claro Video and Amazon Prime Video

Always by your side

This is the famous movie Hashikothe dog that changes Parker Wilson’s life after finding him lost in a train station.

The nicknamed Akita hashi creates a special bond with Wilson, to the point of being his companion every day on the way to the train and back home.

The story is based on Hachi: A Dog’s Tale in 2009. Critics praised the production after it was released in theaters and it touched, and perhaps tore, the hearts of millions of fans who ended up loving the dog and acknowledging the loyalty it reflects towards its owner.

Watch on Claro Video and Amazon Prime Video

Chicago

The film is based on the musical by Bob Fosse, John Kander and Fred Ebb. Gere shares credits with Renee Zelweger, Catherine Zeta-Jones Y Queen Latifah.

Critics described the film as a “dazzling, spirited adaptation of the Broadway hit.”

The film tells the story of Roxie Hart, an aspiring actress who gains fame after having killed her lover.

Overall, the film adaptation had 13 Oscar nominations, of which it won six; Richard Gere He was ignored by the Academy, although he won the award for best actor in a comedy or musical at the Golden Globes.

Sailing on HBO

beautiful woman

The 1990 classic starred Gere and Julia Robertswho were the couple of the moment due to their on-screen chemistry.

Their popularity together caused them to act together again in the 1999 romantic comedy Runaway Bride.

beautiful woman It was the story of a strange new version of Cinderella who finds her prince charming. Roberts played a prostitute who meets Gere when he hires her to pose as her girlfriend on a weekend trip to Los Angeles.

Sail through Star Plus

We Dance?

In this film, Gere’s starring role, John Clark, tries to get a break from his life after feeling that it has become boring. For this he gets into dance classes, albeit in secret.

During her lessons, with the experts Paulina (Jennifer Lopez) and teacher Mitzi (Anita Gillette), Clark discovers a passion for dance that he never imagined developing and now wants to share with his wife (Susan Sarandon).

history is one Japanese original film adaptation of the same name. Its success with audiences earned the production three times its $50 million budget in 2004.

Watch on Amazon Prime Video with a premium subscription