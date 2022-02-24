Richard Gere’s best looks over the years

Richard Gere He is 72 years old and his image is the portrait of a classic Hollywood star. Natural gray hair, gentle smile, the same look from when he burst onto the scene in the 1980s.

Richard Gere, portrait of a mature heartthrob who continues to fall in love.

Since then, Richard Gere he knew how to interpret the most dissimilar characters, and that he was always in each one, an actor whose image he is worth more than all the characters he embodied.

Richard Gere in "American Gigolo", his first success, in 1980.

In the early 1980s, his role in the audacious “American Gigolo” – throughout the film dressed by Giorgio Armani… and also undressed – and in the romantic “An Officer and a Gentleman” (Challenge to destiny) were the awakening of a unique phenomenon.

He was consecrated on several occasions as "the sexiest man in the world".

Few actors in the history of world cinema provoked the immediate infatuation that it generated. Richard Gere through those characters.

With Julia Roberts in the unforgettable "Pretty Woman", 1990.

And the combination of his perfect gaze with a seductive smile, plus an impeccable physique and the demeanor of a sensitive gentleman (millionaire) in “Pretty Woman” -a decade later- converted Richard Gere in one of the top gallants of all time.

A Hollywood gentleman who fell in love with the world.

In that romantic comedy together with Julia Roberts, Richard Gere he wore his best tuxedos to become “the boyfriend of Hollywood”.

His gray hair, slanted eyes and subtle smile, a registered trademark.

The actor born in Philadelphia, United States, under the name of Richard Tiffany Gere, made the tuxedo his trademark in galas in which he was the king.

Richard Gere, a mature heartthrob with a classic title.

And when he was at the height of his career, including a movie and period romance with supermodel Cindy Crawford, Richard Gere changed habits. Literally.

At 72, Richard Gere continues to conquer.

His devotion to Buddhism was not new (in 1977 he lived in Nepal, among Tibetan monks). But he came out in public when the actor had already become a universal star at a time when celebrities were being built with every theatrical release and VHS release.

Richard Gere, a fashion icon.

He was a young sex symbol, proclaimed “the sexiest man in the world”. The sweetest and most adorable. And almost without realizing it, and after a period of certain seclusion and screen silence, Richard Gere he became a mature hunk with enchantment guaranteed.