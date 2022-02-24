Richard Gere’s best looks over the years

James 2 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 50 Views

Richard Gere He is 72 years old and his image is the portrait of a classic Hollywood star. Natural gray hair, gentle smile, the same look from when he burst onto the scene in the 1980s.

Richard Gere, portrait of a mature heartthrob who continues to fall in love. Photo: Instagram.

Since then, Richard Gere he knew how to interpret the most dissimilar characters, and that he was always in each one, an actor whose image he is worth more than all the characters he embodied.

Source link

About James

Check Also

The girl from ‘Little Miss Sunshine’, has committed herself making us feel older: now she is 25 years old

EFE Latam Videos Chilesaurus, the Jurassic “rosetta stone” that a child discovered in Patagonia Aysén …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved