Richard Kruspe from Rammstein began to “chalanar” in a CDMX restaurant; that was the moment

The Mexican food It is definitely experiencing one of its most famous moments worldwide and now even international artists are taking the time to get to know it a little more closely and enjoy it, beyond the cymbals fancythat you can enjoy, now we have seen that various personalities, such as Nicole Kidman and now Richard Kruspe of Rammstein, have been inclined to know a little more about the local trade.

And it is that according to the publications of various users, this Tuesday, the guitarist of the metal rock band, Ramstein, Richard Kruspe, did not stay with the desire and decided to go to work as a general kitchen assistant in a restaurant, whose identity is still unknown, but we know that they sell meat empanadas, thanks to a video that circulates on the network. However, some media claim that it is a taqueria.

It should be noted that yesterday, the guitarist also took time to do a small improvised concert in the capital’s zócalo, where when hearing him play Du-Hast, dozens of fans came to hear him play the guitar, so fast and so random. And this Tuesday he surprised the local business, where the German band went to eat and according to some say, they also took the opportunity to record some fragments for a new video.

What place did Richard Kruspe visit in CDMX?

We don’t have much more information, but what we do know is that it might not be a taqueria as it has been spread around, but rather a restaurant where they clearly sell meat empanadas, judging by the video broadcast through social networks. , What Twitter by a fanatic, but whatever she cooks, it’s a fact that it was a lucky day for the Mexican food business.

Also, it must be said that you can see the happy countenance of Kruspewho, jokingly, attends to customers and also pays all due attention to what is being baked, which by the way must be taken out soon or left for a while, because in the images that circulate on the internet, we can see that he is holding a metal tongs, in case you need to remove the food you are handling from the oven.

The fans of the band did not let this situation pass. Photo: Twitter Special

In the Photographswe can also see Kruspe talking with the owner of the food business, with the kitchen in the background, which bears witness to the place where they are. So if you know where this place is, then now you can go back to eat and feel like you’re stepping on the same place where Richard Kruspe spent time when he came to Mexico in 2022.