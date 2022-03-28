Richard Páez on Venezuela vs Colombia: believes that Peru will advance by playoff | Colombia selection

The Venezuelan coach Richard Paezwho directed Millonarios in the FPC (2010-2012) and was in charge of his country’s national team, spoke with ESPNColombia about the tricolor’s chances of advancing to the playoffs. It should be remembered that Colombia must beat Venezuela and wait for a “little help” from Paraguay against Peru (which is currently fifth in the standings and has the first option).

“There is only one chance left to go to the World Cup and it is the playoffs, and in order of opportunity the first is Peru. They have a small distance with Chile and Colombia, it is the fifth; winning Peru ends everything. Colombia has a complicated match due to the visitor status and Venezuela wants to say goodbye to the Qualifiers with a better face than against Argentina”, highlighted Páez.

The coach assured that Tuesday’s game is a good opportunity to Joseph Pekerman, facing the next Qualifiers, because this was no longer. “That it gives a horizon to the process that corresponds to it once the Qualifiers are over. It will not be easy for Colombia to play with the pressure and knowing that they have to win, and Venezuela will try to show the maximum of their effort to win. Even with a draw a year ago. I see a very complicated game, but if Colombia comes out with that football that is different from what we have seen from Venezuela, they will be able to win. I think Venezuela has what it takes”.

From coach to coach, Richard Páez also left advice to Pékerman and Reinaldo Rueda. “With Venezuela I already showed it when I was there and it is to have a daring team, well planted on the field, with an intermediate block and trying to take advantage of the speed, I had no other vision. We also showed that in Millonarios and in the teams that I have directed , regardless of the color of the opponent’s jersey”.

“If it were Colombia, knowing that the only chance I have left is to win, I would propose a team with that intention trying to put pressure on something and for the hierarchy to come together, which is what Colombia has lacked,” he mentioned.

Finally, Páez referred to what a duel between Colombia and Venezuela means. Do you see it as classic? Do you have a special touch? “I saw that there was a better predisposition before 2001, after it was understood that they could have a competitive team and they began to take out players at an international level, it is a game that we see the same as Peru, Chile or another rival. Colombia-Venezuela is of not wanting to lose it, it is a truth embodied throughout history. I see that the intensity and respect has been the same with all the rivals”. The coach visualized an intense duel and doubted that the teams would finish with eleven players