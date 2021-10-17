News

Richard Rush died, was nominated for an Oscar for ‘Occupation Peril’

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The American director, screenwriter and film producer Richard Rush, which earned an Oscar nomination for his delightfully dark comedy Danger profession (1989) with Peter O’Toole, died last Thursday of natural causes at his Los Angeles home at the age of 91.

The announcement of the disappearance was made today by his wife Claude to The Hollywood Reporter, noting that her husband “has shown an incredible will to live and survived for 18 years with a heart transplant.” Born in New York on April 15, 1929, as a director at the beginning of his career Rush he directed films set in the effervescent world of American youth such as Hell’s Angels on Wheels (1967) and Psych-out (1968) – both with a young and exuberant Jack Nicholson – to which is added Thunder Alley (1967).

Rush directed and produced one of the first Hollywood crime comedies, A strange pair of cops (1974), with Alan Arkin And James Caan. Rush also directed and produced The impossibility of being normal (1970), a trendy countercultural comedy featuring Elliott Gould And Candice Bergen which was one of the first films focusing on the Vietnam War. He ended his directing career with The color of the night (1994) starring Bruce Willis And Jane March.

Loading...
Advertisements

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
783
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
652
News

Cinema, all films out in October
612
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
558
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
502
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
436
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
424
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
398
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
287
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top