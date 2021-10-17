Richard Rush died, was nominated for an Oscar for ‘Occupation Peril’

The American director, screenwriter and film producer Richard Rush, which earned an Oscar nomination for his delightfully dark comedy Danger profession (1989) with Peter O’Toole, died last Thursday of natural causes at his Los Angeles home at the age of 91.

The announcement of the disappearance was made today by his wife Claude to The Hollywood Reporter, noting that her husband “has shown an incredible will to live and survived for 18 years with a heart transplant.” Born in New York on April 15, 1929, as a director at the beginning of his career Rush he directed films set in the effervescent world of American youth such as Hell’s Angels on Wheels (1967) and Psych-out (1968) – both with a young and exuberant Jack Nicholson – to which is added Thunder Alley (1967).

Rush directed and produced one of the first Hollywood crime comedies, A strange pair of cops (1974), with Alan Arkin And James Caan. Rush also directed and produced The impossibility of being normal (1970), a trendy countercultural comedy featuring Elliott Gould And Candice Bergen which was one of the first films focusing on the Vietnam War. He ended his directing career with The color of the night (1994) starring Bruce Willis And Jane March.