Richard Sánchez breaks the silence after his alleged suspension at Club América

The actuality of America club is far from the one that was promised after the elimination in Quarter finals against him National University Club on the league of the previous tournament, when it was promised that bluecream would compete again for the MX League. However, the results that are being achieved so far are not very worthy for a large institution such as that of Coapa. Much of these consequences would be caused by the breakup of the group under the orders of Santiago Solariand one of those who would have been set aside is Richard Sanchez.

One of those who seem to be without many opportunities under the management of Santiago Solariis Richard Sanchezbecause the Paraguayan does not line up even though Peter Aquinas is injured, to such an extent that the helmsman chose to improvise Miguel Layun before trusting the Paraguayan. Even so, Richard shared in their stories Instagram that everything negative that happens is an opportunity to grow, in addition to reaffirming that he is with the team to death to stand out in the rest of the tournament.

All the negative things, the pressure, the obstacles, the challenges, are an opportunity to grow… To death with this team.

The new opportunity for Richard Sánchez with Club América

After the experiment of Solari with Layoun As a midfielder he failed, it is possible that he will finally get hold of a nominal midfielder such as Richard Sanchezsince rotation could be the key to moving forward the Eagles next saturday against Cougarsin a new edition of Capital Classic which, depending on the result, could mean the departure of the Argentine from the bench Cream blue.