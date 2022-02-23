Richard Sánchez surprised with a message in the midst of the crisis in America

El Cachorro has been pointed out as one of the low-level players who are not with Santiago Solari, so within that, he made his position clear in the midst of the Eagles’ bad moment.

America is experiencing a crisis of important results. It is the worst start to a tournament for the azulcremas in the history of short tournaments and, for this reason, Santiago Solari’s position as technical director is on the line, although some players have also been singled out for a low level of play.

One of those who have been in the eye of the hurricane is Richard Sanchez. The Paraguayan midfielder started the tournament without being considered a starter and in recent games he returned to Indiecito’s eleven, although his performances were not the best, in addition to the poor overall performance of the squad.

Despite this, his own Sánchez surprised everyone with a message on his Instagram account who made his position clear regarding the pothole of the Eagles and with which he hinted if in fact it has been a factor for the alleged group division that is presumed in the Nest due to the bad tournament they have done until today.

“All the negative things, the pressure, the obstacles, the challenges are an opportunity to grow. To death with this team”the Cub wrote in one of his Instagram stories where he took up the photograph that the official club account uploaded of him during training on Tuesday.

In such a way, Richard Sánchez was involved with the Americanist cause in his social network ahead of the Clásico Capitalino, an important match in which the future of coach Santiago Solari will be decided, who, if he does not add three to three, would have few hours on the cream bench.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Águilas Monumental allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!