Richard Sánchez’s goal in América vs León (VIDEO)

The Eagles of America They want to take a big step towards the final phase in the current Clausura 2022 tournament of the MX Leaguereceiving the visit of the Leon Emeralds in direct duel for the playoff on matchday 15.

The Azulcrema team led by Argentine interim coach Fernando Ortiz is in tenth place in the standings with 19 points; while the team of the Fiera of the South American strategist Ariel Holan is in 11th place with 19 units.

After the first moments of the game at the Azteca stadium, the Coapa squad took the lead on the scoreboard, thanks to the scoring of midfielder Richard Sánchez.

In the 8th minute, the Paraguayan midfielder took advantage of the deflection by the Panzas Verdes barrier, leaving goalkeeper Rodolfo Cota without a chance for the 1-0.

