Richarlison reproaches Benítez for getting James Rodríguez out of Everton, defends him | Colombians Abroad

The sadness of not seeing James Rodríguez at Everton and in the Premier League this season is not felt only in his environment or in his country. His own former teammates miss him.

But it was what the club wanted when they appointed Rafa Benítez as coach and supported him in the first decision he made: telling the left-hander to look for a destination because he was not going to play under his command. He still had a year left on his contract and his balance, despite the injuries, was not bad. But they knew each other from Real Madrid and the Spaniard, without giving space to anything, simply lowered his thumb in the same preseason. He forced him to go out and accept the only thing that appeared, Qatar’s Al Rayyan.

Well, now it is known that Benítez was always alone in that decision. The Brazilian Richarlison, one of the referents and one of those who has authority in the locker room, described the confusion that the Colombian’s departure had for the players.

“When I came back from the Olympics, I was surprised by how much he was running and training. He did very well. And out of nowhere, the coach (Rafael Benítez) said that he no longer had him. And no one understood anything,” he said honestly.





Richarlison talks about Everton and James







Richarlison talks about Everton and James





Yes, the Brazilian and the Colombian made a good friendship, but their complaint is strictly sports. Now James is doing what he can in a minor league and Everton really needs someone to pause, someone to put the deep pass with precision, the team lacks magic.

Time passed sentence: they are no longer among the ‘toffees’ neither Benítez nor James. The former did more damage as he left the team in the relegation zone before being fired. The second is still missing.