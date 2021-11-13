Richemont confirms: Farfetch joins Ynap. It will be a ‘neutral’ portal



November 12, 2021 by Giulia Sciola



Richemont beats estimates in the first half of its fiscal year. But it is another piece of news that exalts the market, bringing the stock of the Swiss holding to exceed + 8% at Zurich Stock Exchange. The Geneva giant has indeed confirmed that it is in advanced negotiations with Farfetch to turn its subsidiary into a loss Yoox-Net-a-Porter (Ynap) in a neutral industrial platform, following up on the rumors of the past few weeks on strengthening the alliance Johann Rupert-José Neves. The latter took its first steps in November 2020, when Alibaba, Richemont and the holding company Artemis of the family Pinault announced a global partnership with Farfetch, with a total investment of 1.15 billion dollars (over 990 million euros at the current exchange rate) in the parent company and its Chinese branch, with the creation of a joint venture in the Asian giant.

“Further progress has been made towards creating an industry-neutral platform, based on the latest omnichannel retail technologies, to support the digitization of the luxury industry,” explains Richemont, noting that ongoing discussions include the possibility of Farfetch investing directly in Ynap as a minority shareholder. “Other industry players and investors have already indicated their interest in investing in Ynap together with Richemont and Farfetch. The ultimate goal is for this to become a neutral platform, without controlling shareholders ”, the hard luxury giant’s statement always points out.

For its part, Farfetch “confirms that negotiations are underway with Richemont in relation to a potential expansion of the existing strategic partnership Luxury New Retail. The parties are discussing a number of possible options, including the use of Farfetch Platform Solutions (FPS) to power Ynap, the participation of the Richemont houses in Farfetch’s Marketplace and a minority interest of Farfetch in Ynap ”. The luxury platform, however, added that “there can be no guarantee that the parties will be able to reach an agreement on any of the options under consideration”.

The parent company of maison come Cartier, Vacheron Constantin And Van Cleef & Arpels closed the six months to 30 September last (for the company it is therefore the first half of the 2021-22 financial year) with profits of € 1.249 billion, + 686% over the same period of 2020, severely penalized by the pandemic, and + 44% on the levels of 2019. The figure exceeded the expectations of the consensus Refinitiv, standing at 1.151 billion euros. In the period, sales reached over 8.9 billion euros, up 63% on the same period of 2020 and + 20% on 2019. The driving force behind this progression is the “triple-digit” leap of the Americas, whose sales levels are close to those of Europe, but also the “double-digit growth of the other regions”. At the level of the various divisions, it is always the jewelry houses that record the highest growth delta, followed by Specialist Watchmakers and Online Distributors.

For the next few months, Richemont expressed caution: “The post-Covid world has yet to emerge – commented chairman Johann Rupert -. Volatility is likely to persist for the second half of the year, including in terms of inflation and geopolitical tensions. The group will also face challenging comparisons. We look to the rest of the year with attention and cautious optimism ”.









