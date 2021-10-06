News

Richer, but less generous US crooks: bitcoin and vaccines churn out new billionaires

The pandemic, which has brought the world economy to its knees, does not seem to have affected the wealth of the super rich. Indeed, in some cases they found themselves richer. This is what emerged from the latest Forbs ranking of the 400 richest Americans which showed that the small army of Scroogers added 4.5 trillion dollars to their wealth last year, an increase of 40%. Almost everyone is richer than a year ago.

The Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos, remains on top for the fourth consecutive year with a net worth of $ 201 billion, followed by Elon Musk (Tesla) and Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook), with a fortune of 190.5 billion and 134.5 billion respectively.

“What hasn’t increased? Their generosity. The 400 members of the ranking, who sold more than 20% of their net worth, fell from ten to eight compared to last year, while those who sold less than 1% of their wealth went from 127 to 156 “yes law on the Forbes website, which explains that the assets were calculated using the share price and exchange rates as of September 3, 2021.

Bitcoin and vaccines churn out new riches

THE ranks of the super rich they swelled with 44 new entries, the highest number since 2077.

Among them – after divorce – Melinda French Gates, co-chair of the Gates foundation, the bitcoin billionaires Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss and Noubar Afeyan, co-founder of Moderna, the company that produced one of the Covid vaccines.

Miriam Adelson, wife of late casino king Sheldon Adelson, is the richest of the ‘newcomers’, with $ 30.4 billion. The youngest Scrooge is the 29-year-old cryptocurrency billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, which is also the second richest of the latest arrivals, with assets worth 22.5 billion.
To enter the list, from which Donald Trump came out, you must have a net wealth of 2.9 billion, 800 million more than a year ago.

