Richest footballers in the world: Cristiano Ronaldo still in the lead

Outstanding physical performance, life-style jets, deals with the biggest brands in the world, solid investments… A dream for some, a reality for others. The football career is not for everyone, but those who stand out live the good life.

In the latest ranking (October 2022), Cristiano Ronaldo, CR7 for his fans, is positioned as the No. 1 richest footballer in the world. With a fortune estimated at 450 million dollars, the Portuguese has managed to build an empire to his glory.

Away from the field, Ronaldo multiplies partnerships and investments. Hotels, alcoholic beverages, clothing, cosmetics… there is no shortage of ideas for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner to consolidate his legacy. A legacy that is not limited to heritage, since he is the happy father of five children, the eldest of whom is already following in his footsteps. In second position, the former English football star, David Beckham, enjoys a fortune almost identical to that of Cristiano (nearly 450 million dollars).

Chaining collaborations with global brands, in collaboration with his wife, ex-Spice Girls and fashion icon, Victoria “Posch Spice” Beckham. In 3rd place, Lionel Messi, the Argentine “Pulga” and eternal rival of CR7, has a fortune of 400 million dollars. He may exceed CR7 in individual consecrations (7 golden balls against 5) but the Portuguese is, it seems, better businessman! Wayne Rooney ranks 6th in the rankings, with a net worth of $145 million. Converted into a coach, Rooney was one of the highest paid players in the world in 2012.

At the time, he was ranked fifth in the world and No. 1 in England. The Welshman Gareth Bale comes in 7th position with 125 million dollars. He is known for his impressive left foot as well as his speed and physical qualities. Designated “Player of the Year” among the PFA players in England, he appeared in the “Team of the Year” of UEFA in 2011. We cannot talk about football without mentioning the legend of the round ball, the Brazilian terror, Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known by ordinary mortals as “Pelé”.

9th in the ranking, the Brazilian is at the head of a fortune estimated at 100 million dollars. Another legend of the round ball, ex-star of FC Barcelona and current president of the Cameroonian Football Federation (since December 2021), Samuel Eto’o. 12th in the ranking, with a fortune of 95 million dollars, he is the most decorated African player of all time.

He has also won the African Player of the Year award four times. Rich in a sporting career of nineteen professional seasons, Rio Ferdinand retired in 2015. The former Manchester United player has 81 selections (from 1997 to 2011) for England. He was a member of three FIFA World Cup squads (2002, 2006 and 2010 which he missed through injury). His fortune is estimated at 75 million dollars, which places him in 20th position in the ranking.

