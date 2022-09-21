Rick and Morty: Season 6 constantly laughs at the DC Universe

Warning, spoilers! In this text we will talk about the third episode of Rick and Morty.

rick and morty he has never been merciful about laughing at anything. The Adult Swim series has premiered its season 6 after a long waitand it seems that the new scripts have been written with a special obsession with Warner’s DC universe, which is going through one of its most delicate moments with Ezra Miller being the main topic of conversation in a thousand and one media, not to mention of the constant delays of their projects. The third episode of the sixth season has focused on a DC movie that caused HBO Max to have certain problems: Wonder Woman 1984.

Gal Gadot’s movie has been the new victim of Rick and Morty

Patty Jenkins’ feature film starring Gal Gadot It has a score of 64 on Metacritic and 58% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes tomatomater. With 50% of users unsubscribing from HBO Max after watching the movie, rick and morty He has not missed the opportunity to prime himself with this film that certainly did not make the cut at the time and today is remembered as one of the worst in the DC universe. The Adult Swim series has already made reference to Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and everything indicates that perhaps in the next episodes we will see more criticism. Who will be next?

Though rick and morty is making blood from this movie universe, we must not forget that Warner is currently working internally to build a DC in the style of Marvel Studios. David Zaslav aims to improve the quality of his products from now on (that’s why it was canceled batgirl?), so we’ll see pretty big changes from now on. the series of rick and morty continues to set trends with its season 6.