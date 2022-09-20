Rick and Morty season 6 is hilariously baiting DC movies

Yesterday came to HBO Max in the third episode of season 6 of Rick and Morty, the animated series for adults from adult swim which has become a benchmark for the genre.

One of the most outstanding elements of the series is the frequency of allusions to pop culture, especially those made by Rick Sanchezwho tend to carry a tremendous cynical burden.

In other seasons, genres such as anime, comics or Marvel movies have gotten some pullitas from Rick and Morty. On this occasion, the sixth season sweeps home and is priming with DC movies.

And it is that the franchise owned by Warner Bros Discovery It has been like the Guadiana on the big screen and has reaped some great successes, but also notorious hits at the box office or in the field of critics.

Rick and Morty shows no mercy to DC

After alluding to Zack Snyder’s Justice League in the second episode of the season, Rick and Morty has taken aim at a new DC feature film in its third episode.

The one chosen on this occasion has been Wonder Woman 1984, the ill-fated film by Patty Jenkins starring Gal Gadot which has the dubious honor of being Warner’s first hybrid release. The film debuted on HBO Max and theaters simultaneously on Christmas 2020.

After Jerry turned into a ball bug upon learning of the adventure of Beth, Rick Sánchez explains that this system was a gift to his son-in-law. He stressed that it was completely safe, and a great way to avoid tedious aspects of life, like flying coach or responding if you liked Wonder Woman 1984.

The film was wildly divisive among DC fans and garnered mixed to negative reviews from the trade press.

Clearly, Rick and Morty has never been outspoken about exploiting the misfortunes of any product, and Wonder Woman 1984 is no exception. Will there be a new dart next week for DC in episode 4?