Rick Ross criticizes Jada Pinkett-Smith’s memoir, saying she is “psychologically lost”

Rick Ross She is apparently fed up with the revelations about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s personal life, accusing the actress of being “psychologically lost” and “out of touch” with reality.

In a recent interview with Rolling stone, The rapper shares his thoughts on Pinkett-Smith and criticizes her for providing details about her marriage to the Oscar-winning actor Will Smith While promoting his new book, able,

“I don’t think I agree with Jada Pinkett. To me, she’s psychologically lost and needs some counseling,” Ross said. “Jesus! What are you going to tell us next? When you tell us that you haven’t been together for six years, you haven’t had sex in so many years, there is no prenuptial agreement between you – okay, next. What is?

The Miami native also deemed Pinkett-Smith’s new memoir a “flop” and irrelevant, although it debuted at No. 3. the new York Times It has been on the best seller list and has been much talked about since its release last month. Rosé said of the book’s public reception, “Nobody cares.” “That’s what they don’t understand. “Sometimes as celebrities you can be out of touch.”

He then alluded to Pinkett-Smith’s mistreatment of her husband, pointing out that he is the biggest attraction as a celebrity and the true breadwinner for the family. “Will Smith is no longer the same Will Smith he was 20 years ago. Jada Pinkett…come on, Jada! Calm down, baby! you were in the movie began, And that’s just how we know you. You got $15K for that role and that’s that. Calm down,” he advised.

The MMG boss also cited Pinkett-Smith’s sexual relationship with R&B singer and reality TV star August Alsina and her continued display of love for Tupac Shakur as another reason to stay away from making her personal dealings public.

“You betrayed your son’s best friend. You said your son introduced you to psychedelics. What will happen next?! And honestly, we’re not interested! I don’t want to know if Tupac has alopecia! “Jada, Rose is still in love with you, but sit down.”

Rick Ross is one of several entertainment figures who have criticized Pinkett-Smith for her lack of respect for Will Smith and embarrassing him through her statements and actions. ESPN analyst and take first Host Stephen A. Smith has also been vocal on her platform about Pinkett-Smith’s “cruel” treatment of the Philly native Stephen A. smith show Urging other women to hold Pinkett-Smith accountable for her alleged crimes.

