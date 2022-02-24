Rick Scott reaffirmed that statehood does not have enough support in Congress

Washington D.C. – At a time when the Democratic leadership of the Low camera seeks a draft consensus on status, Republican Senator Rick Scott has reaffirmed that the proposal to make Puerto Rico the 51st state does not have enough support in Congress.

“Right now there is not enough support in Congress for Puerto Rico to become a state. But, I believe that as long as Puerto Rico fixes its fiscal affairs, there will be an opportunity for Puerto Rico to become a state”, Scott told an Orlando radio station (Action 97.9).

For Scott, “Puerto Rico will eventually become a state”. But, now the attention has to be on fiscal issues, on what he perceives to be improvements.

Scott’s expressions were given when he was told that Puerto Ricans in Florida still ask why he has not co-sponsored the pro-statehood project, presented in the United States Senate by Democrat Martin Heinrich (New Mexico). No Republican senator has sponsored Heinrich’s legislation, which is backed by five other Democrats.

In May 2021, Scott had already indicated that Puerto Rico has “many problems to solve”, but that “eventually it will be a state” of the United States.

A similar message has been given to statesmen by Republican Senator Marco Rubio (Florida), who like Scott has expressed himself in favor of statehood for Puerto Rico.

“I fight every day to be the voice of Puerto Rico in the federal Senate and to point out that Puerto Rico be treated fairly”Scott added in the radio interview, after insisting that there is not enough support for statehood in Congress.

House Democratic Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (Maryland) is seeking a consensus on a status bill that would unite his divided House caucus on the issue.

Although his office has not commented, Hoyer has reportedly begun efforts to draft that potential draft consensus.

The debate over Puerto Rico’s political future has divided the House Democratic caucus and generated little enthusiasm among Republicans.

Project 1522 of the Puerto Rican Democrat Darren Soto (Florida) and the resident commissioner in Washington, Jenniffer González, in favor of a federal referendum on statehood yes or no that is tied to a process of admission of Puerto Rico as a state, is supported, by 61 House Democrats and 18 Republicans, including its lead authors.

Meanwhile, the 2070 chamber project of Nydia Velázquez and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez – which proposes linking Congress with a Status Convention and a referendum on non-territorial alternatives – has been backed by 77 Democrats, including the two Puerto Rican legislators from New York.

The Senate version of 2070, introduced by Robert Menendez (New Jersey), is supported by seven other Democrats and two Republican senators.