Ricky Gervais Defends Chris Rock Joke That Will Smith Slapped Him For

Therefore it is not strange that he defends the joke of Chris Rock about alopecia Jada Pinkett Smith at the Awards Oscarwhich caused Will Smith came out on stage to give him a slap. Ricky Gervais has now spoken about the matter in a virtual meeting with the public through Twitter.

“You don’t hit people for a joke, no matter how bad it is,” he says. Ricky Gervais. “And it wasn’t bad! That was the most innocent joke I’d ever told,” he declares. “Somebody said he was joking about his disability. Well, I’m getting a little skinny, so I can start considering myself disabled. That’s it.” It means I can park in the handicapped parking space at the supermarket. And I’m fat. That’s a disease, right? I’m fat and bald. I should have state benefits.”

Ricky Gervais also talks about it in the monologues he performs in theaters. “People were saying, ‘What if Ricky Gervais had been hosting the Oscars? If he hadn’t made a joke about his wife’s hair, he would have made a joke about her boyfriend.”

Chris Rock’s teasing about alopecia and questioning whether it is a disability or not sparked outrage on social media. He continues to talk to each other constantly about it, two weeks later. Rock’s brother, Kenny Rock, said in a statement this week that he was sure Chris was unaware of Pinkett Smith’s baldness before pulling the prank at the Oscars.

A few weeks ago, Ricky Gervais premiered the last season of the series after-life on Netflix, for which he has garnered good reviews.

