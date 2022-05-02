Ricky Hatton was full of praise for Canelo Álvarez

Midtime Editorial

Canelo Alvarez will face next Saturday May 7th to russian Dmitry Bivol for him WBA Light Heavyweight World Championshipand prior to this contest, Ricky Hattonformer boxer, he was full of praise for him mexican boxer.

The British indicated that defeat suffered by Saul against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2013 It had a very positive influence on his career.to the point of pointing out that the American “created a monster”.

“I think Mayweather when he fought Canelo, Canelo didn’t even win a round, right? I think Mayweather created a monster in many ways.Hatton said in an interview for talkSPORT.

“ANDs an example for many young people that if you get hit, it doesn’t mean your career is over. That loss can make or break someone, and that made Canelo“, he added.

The former English world champion sees the Mexican retiring without suffering another defeatsince he considers it “untouchable” at the moment.

“I think I see Canelo retiring without losing again. I don’t see anyone who can beat him. It’s so exciting, strong, powerful and explosive“.

By last, Hattonwho will face Mexican Marco Antonio Barrera in an exhibition fight, praised Canelo’s defense and you predicts a great future on the light heavyweight division.

“On the other hand, he’s so untouchable defensively. I think he can go to light heavyweight and win world titles there.I really think so,” he concluded.

the tapatío fought against Ricky’s brother, matthew hattonand there won his first world championshipthe vacant WBC super welterweight belt.

