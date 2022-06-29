Ricky Martin and his strong message to those who believe that their children will become gay if they see “Lightyear”

Ricky Martín and his forceful message to those who believe that their children will become gay if they see “Lightyear”. | Special: Instagram Ricky Martin.

Ricky Martin and his forceful message to those who believe that their children will become gay if they see “Lightyear”. Given the criticism that arose because the Disney movie that includes a kiss scene between two women, the Puerto Rican singer made a post on his Instagram stories to share his opinion, stating that the orientation of each person only depends on who are they.

It was in March 2010 when the interpreter of “La mordidita” and “Livin’ la vida loca” made public that he is gay, admitting that it was “an intense, distressing and painful process, but also liberating” because finally he accepted himself and stopped being afraid for the simple fact of being who he isdecision that has been one of the best of his life.

The 50-year-old singer took the big step, even though he knew that all kinds of comments would be generated, especially since he had always been described as one of the great leading men. Although it was a difficult stage for him, he coped with things with the best attitude and proof of this is that he has formed a beautiful family with her husband, Jwan Yosef, and their four children, Lucía, Valentino, Matteo and Renn.

That is why Ricky Martin more than anyone understand what it means to be part of the LGBT+ community and what it still implies, despite the progress that has been made on issues of diversity and inclusion. Because of this, he embraces more strongly who he is, how he lives his life and constantly shares messages that emphasize that love is love.

And this made him share a strong message about “Lightyear”since he shared in his stories of Instagram an image whose text says the following:

“Those people who think that their children are going to become gay for watching ‘Lightyear’, put Einstein documentaries on them, to see if the intelligence they didn’t acquire through genetics also rubs off on them”.

The image, which is illustrated with Buzz Lightyear, belongs to the Instagram account The LGBT Closetwhich is an entertainment site that addresses community issues, as well as diversity, inclusion, acceptance, self-love and respect, stating that “the closet is for clothes, not people.”

Without having to resort to more, it was how Ricky Martin issued his opinion about the Disney movie, sending a clear and forceful message: being part of the LGBT community does not depend on seeing a feature film, but on who each person is. Perhaps the scene that has generated controversy will cause the children to have doubts or questions, so the key and mission is to approach the subject in a respectful framework as is done with other subjects.