Ricky Martin and more celebrities who left their straight life to be LGBT+ | Celebs U

Ricky Martin

For years, Ricky Martin and Rebeca de Alba were one of the spoiled couples of the show. It is not for less if they were together from 1994 to 2005. It is even known that before her, he had several female loves. However, over the years and after worldwide success, he decided to take some time for himself and accept his true feelings. In 2010, the singer publicly came out. Now, Ricky is happily married to the plastic artist Jwan Yosef, with whom he has formed a great family.

Mauricio Martinez

Before leaving Mexico to try new professional challenges and accept himself as part of the LGBT+ community, Mauricio Martínez had an intense and formal relationship with Lisset from 2003 to 2005. 10 years after that moment, Mauricio spoke openly about his homosexuality and revealed that he was married. with the publicist Emilio Solís.

It was striking at that time that Mauricio emphasized that the relationships he had before with women were always legitimate and full of love.

Federico Diaz

At the beginning of the 2000s, Federico Díaz became one of the favorite leading men on television, and as a good leading man, the actor had several important courtships such as Aleida Núñez and Lis Vega, with whom he even married in 2007. The marriage lasted Shortly and years later, in 2014, Federico came out of the closet and accepted himself as gay. He now lives in Miami and maintains a quiet working life like anyone else.

Kristen Stewart

After having a long courtship with her co-star in the ‘Twilight’ saga, Robert Pattinson, and even cheating on her with director Rupert Sanders, Kristen Stewart dated some celebrities. Although she has never put a label on herself, and even said she was scared when asked if she was a lesbian at 21, she has only been around women for several years and is now engaged to writer Dylan Meyer. .

Cynthia Nixon

After a long row of heterosexual relationships, being married and having children, Cynthia Nixon announced that she was very much in love with Christine Marinoni, a lawyer with whom she has currently been in a relationship for 18 years and they have been married since May 2012 and are quite well received among the non-heterosexual community of New York, where Cynthia has held public office.