Ricky Martín and the message of support that Shakira sent him

Shakira She is going through one of the most difficult moments of her personal life, as she is worried about the well-being of her father, who recently had an accident.

As soon as the news was known, a rumor circulated that, supposedly, the woman from Barranquilla had suffered an anxiety attack that had taken her to the clinic. She is also facing a separation from Gerard Piqué, the father of her children, a fact that has placed her in the center of public attention.

First of all, his colleagues, friends and fans have sent him messages of support to show their love and he was recently Puerto Rican Ricky Martin who sympathized with the singer.

“A lot of strength! Blessings”Martin wrote under the video that the Colombian has shared of her father’s healing process.

Despite the delicate situation, her parents and she seem calm and enthusiastic in this therapy, however, Ricky was very worried about his colleague from the music industry and decided to leave him a message of strength before everything that has been happening in recent weeks.

Shakira and Piqué, why did they end?

In recent days it was assured that Shakira would have tried to return to Piqué on two occasions, however the footballer refused.

Everything arose from an alleged infidelity of Gerard with a 20-year-old girl, with whom he has allegedly been seen in a bar in Barcelona.

Although both were initially silent in the face of the wave of rumours, it was the singer who made the decision to confirm that they no longer lived together: “We are sorry to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding,” says a short statement signed “Shakira and Gerard” and released by the singer’s communication agency.

