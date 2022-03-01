Ricky Martin condemns violence against women in Mexico: “enough of cynicism”

Mexico City, Feb 28 (EFE).- Ricky Martin expressed the urgency that exists to eradicate gender violence in Mexico, where more than 10 women are murdered every day, and assured that in the show that he will offer in Mexico City on March 8 – International Women’s Day – he will speak openly about the subject and will denounce “the cynicism” of the rulers.

“Being here in Mexico I am going to shout from the rooftops and I am going to hold the leaders responsible, enough of the cynicism. The strength that women have is more powerful than mine, but what I can say in front of the cameras of the movement that must exist for women to feel comfortable and protected how can i keep quiet?“, said Ricky Martin in a round table with Mexican media.

The Puerto Rican singer (San Juan, 1971) who considers himself an ally of the cause and knows that his voice “makes two or three tremble,” said he plans to have a meeting with several women who have suffered from certain attacks to “be able to talk in her name”.

In addition, he highlighted the work that Mexican activists have achieved by opening the way not only in the country, but also in the region.

“If politicians don’t create laws that protect women, or minorities in general, nothing will happenand once these are created they have to be carried out,” said the also well-known activist.

“LOVE” BEFORE THE INVASION OF UKRAINE

Loaded with a “very rich vibe” that he found when he arrived in the country that was his home for five years, the singer did not fail to mention that in addition to said message, he will seek to generate empathy with the public about the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

“The first thing I say in my concerts is: we are going to forget about all the problems of home, of the country, of the world, I want these two hours, let’s just be free,” he said.

“But with something as blatant as what’s happening right now, I know I’m going to take a moment so the audience can consciously let loose some love and activate some positive thinking about what’s going on,” he added.

At 50 years old, Martin assures that “I would do it all over again”.

This is what the singer said when recalling his beginnings in music after a long career of more than 30 years, which according to him was his vocation that connected him and raised awareness of the humanitarian problems facing the world.

“Music was the excuse to come and have these kinds of conversations,” said the now proud father of four children.

MUSIC THAT HEALS

Martin’s altruism has encompassed all areas of his life and music has been no exception. after suffering severe anxiety crises during the pandemic, he found a cure in music that he hopes will reach all those who need it with his Martin Music Lab project in which he uses “orbital audio” technology, with which his “Pause” EP (2020).

“I surrounded myself with so many composers and my partner who is Jaycen Joshua and I told him, we have to do something with a social impact, I don’t know if it’s music, a book, a documentary, help me find something, and that’s when we got into what it is immersive sound,” he says.

This technology distributes sound stimuli giving the sensation of sound traveling through the ears to amplify the listening experience.

“According to doctors, we are going to be able to impact patients with depression, anxiety and people living with autism,” explains Martin, who also seeks to eradicate taboos around mental health.

IMPULSE TO THE BALLADS

Two years ago, the singer made the decision to change the name of his album “Movimiento” to “Pausa” due to the pandemic, hoping that he would soon be able to return to Latin rhythms and partying.

However, when inspiration finds him, nostalgia does not stop taking his hand.

“I go into the studio and to this day ballads and mid-tempos continue to come out, I know that at some point a fast song will come out,” the singer replied to Efe.

In addition to his “Movimiento” tour, which also covers cities in the country such as Querétaro, Veracruz, Monterrey, Guadalajara and Zacatecas, he has a project with the Los Angeles Symphony Orchestra and does not close to doing a world tour with symphonic music for experiment with “the best musicians” from each country.

Finally Ricky, who in Latin America dubbed the voice of the mythical character “Hercules” for the Disney movie in 1997, expressed that he would love to be the protagonist of the “live action” version that is already planned.

“I’m going to make some calls,” he joked. “I have to return to the scene, but I want to do big projects, I have had scripts in front of me but none that have grabbed my stomach,” she confessed.

(c) EFE Agency