Ricky Martin Did he say yes to the scalpel? These are your changes

Ricky Martin, in addition to being one of the most talented and beloved artists, the “Puerto Rican“He has sought to stay in good shape, so details of a recent operation he underwent recently circulated.

The singer Ricky Martin, in addition to having one of the most charming smiles, has shown a great talent for dancing and a privileged voice, added to this the “boricua“He continues to conquer hearts with his athletic figure and well-groomed appearance.

Among the keys to achieving this are a series of habits that Ricky Martin follows in a disciplined way, a vegetarian diet with shakes at the beginning of the day and a few hours dedicated to exercise are part of his daily routine, he assured.

However, one of the most recent surgical procedures included a bichectomy that underwent the “nationalized spanish“, as many of the figures in the show do to bring more definition to her face and accentuate her cheekbones.

Thanks to this, the “television actor“, born on December 21, 1971, managed to refine his face and look much younger than he really is.

A process that, as they comment, is carried out on an outpatient basis and the patient can easily go home when leaving the operating room, maintaining certain care.

Among other positive aspects is that it does not leave any type of scar or mark, since the cuts are made on the inside of the mouth. One of the conditions to be able to do it is to have a thin face.

Recently, the “Husband of Jwan Yosef“, with whom he shares a family made up of four children: Valentino, Mateo, Lucía and Renn, was captured at the Cannes gala.

It was the “exMenudo” himself, Enrique Martin Morales, who shared a postcard in the midst of his presence at the gala where he wore the elegant and classic black suit that he combined with black and white blouses as seen in some of the snapshots.