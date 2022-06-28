Entertainment

Ricky Martin: his eldest son, Matteo, surprises with this choice

Photo of James James25 mins ago
0 30 1 minute read

Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin 50 years old is one of the most followed and listened to artists today. The blond does not stop working or producing music and maintains permanent contact with his more than 17 million fans from all latitudes through social networks.

Ricky Martin lives a great professional and also personal present. He has just been chosen by People en Español magazine as one of the 50 most beautiful people in the world and also announced that he will soon release his new EP Play and that he will sing for the first time with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, directed by the Venezuelan Gustavo Dudamel.

Source link

Photo of James James25 mins ago
0 30 1 minute read

Related Articles

Jennifer Lopez’s daughter was first, and now Ben Affleck’s daughter also declares herself non-binary, the connection between young women

3 mins ago

I was in Paris, I bought these jeans and now all my friends ask me about them

8 mins ago

Angelina Jolie on her children: “I don’t push them towards environmental protection, they have to get there on their own”

12 mins ago

What does it take for the Dominican Republic to host the Miss Universe, according to Magali Febles?

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button