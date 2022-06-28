Ricky Martin: his eldest son, Matteo, surprises with this choice

Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin 50 years old is one of the most followed and listened to artists today. The blond does not stop working or producing music and maintains permanent contact with his more than 17 million fans from all latitudes through social networks.

Ricky Martin lives a great professional and also personal present. He has just been chosen by People en Español magazine as one of the 50 most beautiful people in the world and also announced that he will soon release his new EP Play and that he will sing for the first time with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, directed by the Venezuelan Gustavo Dudamel.

Related news

Ricky Martin he enjoys his career but also his family. She is the one she began to form several years ago when she confessed her sexual orientation to the world. He first became the father of the twins Valentino and Mateo and then when he fell in love with Jwan Yosef Two more children arrived, Renn and Lucia.

Ricky Martin’s family. Source: Terra archive

In a beginning Ricky Martin He was reluctant to have photos of his children on social networks, but as time went by he adapted to reality and softened. Valentino is a tiktoker and he is doing very well at it and now the singer said that his other eldest son accompanied him to the recording of his next clip.

Matteo, son of Ricky Martin. Source: instagram @ricky_martin

“Look who decided to join me for my new video shoot. #MylittleMan #Matteo #son #pride,” he wrote. Ricky Martin next to a photo of the boy sitting in a director’s chair looking behind the scenes at his father’s work. With this choice Matteo shows that his future could be related to the visual arts.