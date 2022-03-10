Ricky Martin is getting married for the second time! | Showbiz 123

By William Guzman P.

Ricky Martin denies any type of crisis in his relationship with the painter Jwan Yosef, whom he married three years ago in a discreet ceremony attended by no more than 30 people and to which the press did not have access…because the media never They found out neither the date nor the place of the intimate ceremony.

After a short romance, the Puerto Rican star made the decision not to wait any longer and say “I do” to the love of his life, taking advantage of the fact that their respective parents were visiting Puerto Rico. Martin managed to keep her walk down the aisle a secret until a few months later she referred to Jwan as her husband in public inadvertently. This is how it became known that the interpreter of “La vida loca” had left his listed single life

Now the famous Puerto Rican raises the possibility of remarrying, this time in style with a sumptuous party to which he will be invited, even the cat!, although the ceremony only has the real purpose of “covering the mouth” of all those who They have shown that the Martin-Yosef marriage is faltering.

“The couple is happier than ever and together with their children they continue to be the example of a perfect marriage. Ricky has known how to balance his private life very well with the artistic part and that is the secret that this union remains. There is no crisis here. That is far from being true,” said a source close to the Puerto Rican star.

The plans to remarry were announced by Martin on the journalist Patty Chaboi’s program to get rid of the thorn from the previous wedding. “What happens is that we never fight, but when we fight is when we talk about the wedding because he wanted a big wedding and I wanted a slightly more intimate wedding, and then he wanted the most intimate wedding and I said: “No, now we are going to do it big,” the singer explained to the Mexican presenter. “But we’re going to wait a little longer,” Ricky concluded.