Ricky Martin proud of his children

Ricky Martin’s agenda is always full, now he is resuming his work commitments after the covid-19 pandemic and that is excellent news for his fans. That is not an obstacle to spending time with his family, it has even been mentioned on some occasions that his older children, valentine Y MatteoThey accompany him at his concerts.

It is no news to anyone that the singer is a great dad. He even hinted in an interview that there is a possibility of having more children because he likes big families. “Yes, we want more. The embryos are frozen. I remember every Sunday at my grandparents’ house, we were 34 grandchildren. He always said: ‘One day I want to open the door of my house and see many children running towards me and saying’ dad, dad, dad! That’s something I’ve always dreamed of.”

Thus, the interpreter of “Mary”, publicly made known how proud he is of his children, showing that despite being a very busy person, he takes time to spend at home with his family. The boys decided to hold a swimming competition among themselves in the pool of their house, and Ricky could not stand the emotion and recorded them when he started the race and a little more of the route. Then he filmed himself flashing a huge, proud father smile. This audiovisual could be seen in the singer’s Instagram stories.

Ricky also often supports his older children when they make videos for their social media accounts. TikTok, since both are positioning themselves as influencers sharing reflections, showing some talent, playing at home, presenting moments with their pets and some other family activity. What is not yet known is whether Valentino and Matteo dedicated themselves to singing or acting like their father.

Now Ricky is resuming the tour that he left pending due to the health emergency due to the pandemic. At the same time, he is in full promotion of the single “Sometimes good, and sometimes bad”, which he recorded in collaboration with Reik, which is also accompanied by a video of the song.

Let’s remember something curious, although Ricky Martin is one of the most important figures in the world, his older children had not realized the magnitude of his father’s fame until they experienced a concert from the view of the attendees themselves.