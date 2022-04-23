Entertainment

Ricky Martin proud of his children

Ricky Martin’s agenda is always full, now he is resuming his work commitments after the covid-19 pandemic and that is excellent news for his fans. That is not an obstacle to spending time with his family, it has even been mentioned on some occasions that his older children, valentine Y MatteoThey accompany him at his concerts.

It is no news to anyone that the singer is a great dad. He even hinted in an interview that there is a possibility of having more children because he likes big families. “Yes, we want more. The embryos are frozen. I remember every Sunday at my grandparents’ house, we were 34 grandchildren. He always said: ‘One day I want to open the door of my house and see many children running towards me and saying’ dad, dad, dad! That’s something I’ve always dreamed of.”

