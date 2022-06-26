Ricky Martin receives thousands of insults on Instagram for his homosexuality

At this point in his career, anyone who chooses to follow Ricky Martin on your social networks should not be surprised to find that you use these platforms to support the LGBTQI+ communitybut still many users attack him every time he shares a post in which he defends the right to love whoever he wants or shows your romantic relationship with her husband Ywan Josef.

“I still get negative comments or lose thousands of followers in an instant. Losing followers is the least of my worries, of course, but what I read and perceive is very strong”, lamented the famous artist to respond to anyone who considers that it is not necessary to continue celebrating Pride month.

“That’s why I fight for the day to come when there is no need to say anything else, just exist and feel proud of who we are.”

The activism of Ricky he has only grown since he became a father because he wants to ensure that his four children grow up in a much more tolerant society than the one that pushed him not to publicize their homosexuality until they are 40 years old.

“What I want is for my children to continue to grow up with a lot of self-love and self-esteem, and for that self-confidence to naturally make them an example of what it is to be part of a modern family,” she said.