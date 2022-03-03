Ricky Martin reveals the reasons why he “fights” with Jwan Yosef

The singer Ricky Martin revealed the secrets that have led him to have a very stable relationship with his partner, the painter jwan Joseph. But there is an issue on which they have not agreed. It is about their wedding plans, which sometimes make them “fight”.

“What happens is that we never fight, but when we fight it is when we talk about the wedding because he wanted a big wedding and I wanted a slightly more intimate wedding and then I wanted the most intimate wedding and I said: ‘No, we are going to do it big’, so that conflict always comes, which are not conflicts, “revealed the Puerto Rican in an interview for “Ventaneando”.

The artist, who will start his tour “Tou Movementr” with five concerts in Mexico, indicated that both get nervous when they deal with the subject of having a big wedding in which their friends participate and recalled the day they said “Yes” in a very intimate ceremony.

Photo: Instagram

“We get nervous when we talk about these big wedding productions, but it was so intimate, we did it because we looked at each other when we saw that their parents were with us, they had traveled to visit us, my parents were with us; we looked at each other and said: ‘We do it now, we are going to look for the judge’. And that’s how my wedding was, very intimate, there weren’t 15 people. And then the wedding will come for friends and we’ll let you know, but we’ll wait a little longer”, he recalled.

How did you fall in love with Jwan Yosef?

Syrian-born painter Jwan Yosef he was the one who stole her heart Ricky Martin. As a step? The Puerto Rican recalled that they met through Instagram, because through his algorithm he received publications of Yosef’s work and decided to contact him.

“We met on social networks, we met on Instagram, I collect art from conceptual artists, and obviously through the algorithm I get their art and I said: ‘What beautiful art, who is the painter?’ And then I see the painter and I say: ‘Ah, what a beautiful painter’, I contacted him and said: ‘I really like your art’. And we were talking on social media, not on the phone, in a very platonic way for six months. And according to us we solved the world with our conversations… ”, he counted.

Photo: Instagram

He also confessed that the secret to maintaining their beautiful relationship is “a lot of honesty and a lot of transparency, We talk and talk about life, about everything and we are two men who are strong and loving, respectful and in love. We fall in love every day and go to bed with each other every day.”

Watch the interview with Ricky Martin: