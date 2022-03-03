Ricky Martin reveals what his parents really think about his husband

Ricky Martin Puerto Rican singer and actor, has recently confessed the true opinion of his parents about her husband. The artist who began his musical career in the mid-1980s, as a vocalist for the youth group “Menudo”, established himself as a solo artist in 1991, becoming one of the best-selling and most influential Latin artists in history. The singer has released nine studio albums, three compilations and more than fifty singles in Spanish and English.

It is so Ricky Martin he has sold around 60 million albums as a solo artist as of 2020. His best-selling album is the one he released in 1999, titled “Ricky Martin”, which consolidated its worldwide success and increased Latin acceptance in the Anglo-Saxon market, selling more than 7 million albums in the United States. Known as the “King of Latin Pop”, his contributions and recognition in the history of music and dance for more than four decades, as well as his publicized personal life, made him an international figure in Latin American culture. popular. The artist’s private life undoubtedly gave a lot to talk about after he declared himself gay to later marry Jwan Yosef.

After years of speculation, in 2010, Ricky Martin He made his homosexuality public through Twitter, reporting having a love relationship with the Chilean Cristóbal Olivos, linking to a letter reproduced on his official website. Since she made her homosexuality public, the singer has received criticism from the Church. Despite this, the artist continued on her path and in 2016 she began a relationship with Jwan Yosefan artist of Syrian origin.

Image: Hello

Later, in 2018, ? Ricky Martin confirmed their secret marriage in 2017. But what do their parents think about this? The singer recently held an interview with Quique Usales for “Hoy Día”, a show that he co-hosts. There the singer affirmed that the family was united while he was on tour: “My whole family is in Puerto Rico, my husband (Jwan Yosef) is happy because who is going to mind being near the beach, there is my mother and my father who love my husband, everyone is fine“.