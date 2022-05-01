Ricky Martin: the Hollywood star who is a neighbor of the singer and spies on him as a fan

The singer Ricky Martin 50 years old is one of the most listened to and followed Latin artists of the moment. These days he is in the middle of an international tour that takes him to various countries with his classic songs and his most recent releases such as the musical collaboration that he has just released with Reik.

Ricky Martin He started in the entertainment world from a very young age but in parallel he was forming his family. He is currently married to the Swedish plastic artist Jwan Yosef and together they raise four children, the twins Mateo and Valentino who came first to the singer’s life and Lucia and Renn the youngest children he chose with Jwan.

Ricky Martin He has lived for a long time in the city of Los Angeles, the place of his dreams and to which he dedicated a song called ‘Another night in LA’. There she has a luxurious mansion with wide spaces where she lives with her children and sometimes a member of the family reveals it on social networks.

Ricky Martin. Source: Terra archive.

The truth is that several celebrities live in Ricky Martin’s neighborhood in Los Angeles and one of them is nothing more and nothing less than Sandra Bullock. The artist who triumphs in Hollywood and who has just released the film ‘The Lost City’ said in an interview that she felt emotional when she realized that she lives a couple of houses from the singer.

Sandra Bullock. Source: instagram @sandra.bullock.official

Sandra Bullock has 17 exclusive homes across the United States but one of the ones she lives in most often is the one right next to hers. Ricky Martin. When she confessed that they are neighbors, she also declared that she is a fan of the singer and that every time she passes by the front she tries to spy through the windows.