Although their styles are not very similar to each other, Ricky Martin Y Enrique Iglesias they are two contemporary artists, and both are part of the select group of most important Latin artists of recent decades. And although their careers have taken different paths, a bond of friendship has always united the two talented musicians. To the point that it was not entirely surprising that Ricky Martin Y Enrique Iglesias They will announce a joint tour in the future.

With 50 years already fulfilled, Ricky Martin is older than Spanish Enrique Iglesias (who turned 48 on May 8). Beyond these two years of difference, they are contemporaries and began their artistic careers practically simultaneously. In fact, it is known that they came to share flights for their presentations and on some occasions Ricky Martin Y Enrique Iglesias They posed together to take pictures with their fans. But how do the two musicians really get along?

Related news

The truth about the intimate relationship of friendship that links Ricky Martin with Enrique Iglesias

Already in 2021, Ricky Martin Y Enrique Iglesias They participated in a joint tour -similar to the one they announced a few weeks ago- and since then it has been known that, although they do not share much, they are great friends and have much in common.

Ricky Martin: this is the particular relationship he has with Enrique Iglesias. Source: Terra Archive.

Although they manage their private life in different ways, this does not alienate them or distance them from any point of view. While Ricky Martin She has no qualms about uploading photos on her social networks and showing herself publicly with her children and her husband, the artist Jwan Yosef; Enrique Iglesias He vents very little about his personal life. Only with the recent birth of her two twins did she start posting some private photos of her life.

After announcing the joint tour in 2021, Ricky Martin Y Enrique Iglesias They confessed that it was a dream that both had had for years, since they shared those flights for their first tours. And, fortunately, they managed to make this dream come true and fulfill their joint tour in 2021.

Ricky Martin: this is the particular relationship he has with Enrique Iglesias. Source: Terra Archive.

This year, Ricky Martin Y Enrique Iglesias They announced again a project similar to “Live in concert” (that’s what last year’s tour was called), so they, their friends and their fans are more than happy to see them sharing the same stage again.