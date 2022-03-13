Ricky Martin: this is the relationship he has with his mother, Nereida Morales

Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin 50 years old is one of the most loved and followed artists today. Over the years, the interpreter of ‘Pegate’ has managed to win the hearts of the public. These days he is in the middle of a tour in Mexico and when he returns he will be reunited with his family.

Ricky Martin. Source: Terra archive

Ricky Martin has been living in the city of Los Angeles for a long time with her husband, the Swedish artist Jwan Josef and their four children, Matteo, Valentino, Renn and Lucia. When he finishes his work obligations in Mexico, they will be waiting for him in Puerto Rico at his grandparents’ house, since the relationship is excellent.

Ricky Martin He is the son of Enrique Martin Negroni, who is a psychologist, which helped the singer a lot during his adolescence and also when he decided to accept his sexuality. He is a very present grandfather and the doors of his house in Puerto Rico are always open.

Nereida with Ricky and her grandchildren. Source: instagram @maryam.rickymartin

Enrique Martin separated from the mother of Ricky Martin when the little boy was only two years old. Nereida Morales is a public accountant and has ancestors in Spain, especially from the Canary Islands and the Basque Country. They emigrated and settled in Puerto Rico a long time ago.

Nereida with her granddaughter Lucia. Source: instagram @maryam.rickymartin

Once the couple dissolved, each gave siblings to Ricky Martin separately, Enrique had three more children Daniel, Vanesa and Eric. While Nereida had two Fernando and Ángel. The singer’s relationship with his mother is very close, so it is not new to see them walking together through Puerto Rico or for the woman to travel to visit him and take care of her grandchildren in the city of Los Angeles.