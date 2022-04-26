Ricky Martin’s son revealed what his luxurious mansion is like on TikTok

Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin 50 years old is one of the most recognized Latin singers in the world. His songs are on the podium of the most listened to and these days his fans do not stop playing his latest musical collaboration with Reik called ‘Sometimes good and sometimes bad’.

Ricky Martin She is also very active on social networks where she accumulates more than 16 million followers from all corners of the world and for them she shares photos of her best looks, poses, trips, previews of her work and moments with her husband Jwan Yosef and the four of them. children who make up your family.

The truth is that the eldest son of Ricky Martin follows in his footsteps and is already a star on the Tik Tok social network where he accumulates millions of followers. valentine He recently reviewed his stay in Puerto Rico, a country where he was at his grandparents’ house while the singer was on tour.

Ricky Martin’s eldest son. Source: instagram @sole_alturria

Valentino speaks perfect English just like his father Ricky Martin who handles both languages ​​with Spanish perfectly. In one of his clips, the teenager said that the works in the Martin family house have finished and he was also happy with his new record of followers.

But the son of Ricky Martin He had a slip on Tik Tok and while he showed the recovery of one of his ankles that had been injured, he showed some details of his incredible mansion that the family has with his cell phone camera. The garden, the bedroom and the living room were some of the spaces that she showed.