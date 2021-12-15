Business

RID – Italian Defense Magazine

On December 9, Fincantieri and Naval Group, with their joint venture Naviris, together with Navantia presented an offer for the EDF (European Defense Fund) tender relating to the MMPC (Modular and Multirole Patrol Corvette), a project which coincides with the EPC (European Patrol Corvette) of PESCO (Permanent Structured Cooperation), in which Italy, France, Spain and Greece (Portugal as observer) participate and to which Denmark and Norway have joined in these days . For this project, EDF has already allocated 60 million euros in R&D. The MMPC will be a corvette not exceeding 3000 t, will have a common core design for all countries, and will be produced in 2 versions. In fact, France and Spain are interested in a Long Range Multipurpose configuration, while Italy and Greece agree on a Full Combat Multipurpose variant for operations in the enlarged Mediterranean. The EDF has allocated, in total, funds of € 8 billion for the multiannual financial framework (MFF) 2021-2027, of which € 2.7 billion to finance research and € 5.3 billion for construction projects, in order to promote greater cooperation of the EU defense industry, avoid duplication of efforts and integrate related SMEs into the value chain of this sector.

