RID – Italian Defense Magazine

On 20 December, the Temporary Business Grouping (RTI) led by Fincantieri signed a contract with OCCAR (Organization Conjointe de Cooperation sur l’Armement) for the construction of a second LSS (Logistic Support Ship) unit for the Italian Navy, sister ship of the VOLCANO. The LSS, which will be built entirely by the Castellammare di Stabia (NA) shipyard, is being built under a contract worth approximately 410 million euros (including the combat system). Its delivery is scheduled for 2025 while the program also includes a third ship. The current order also provides for the supply of support to the life cycle of the unit in the first 10 years, divided into logistics and service support activities (maintenance activities), as well as that of naval components and machinery manufactured by the Systems and Mechanical Components Department of Fincantieri (including shaft lines, wheelhouse, thrusters, stabilizer fins and other handling systems). As part of the multi-year program for the protection of the maritime capacity of Defense (the so-called “Naval Law”), 7 THAON DI REVEL Multipurpose Offshore Patrol vessels, the transport and landing unit (LHD – Landing Helicopter Dock) TRIESTE. Three units of the “Naval Law” have already been delivered: these are the 2 High Speed ​​Multipurpose Units (UNPAV) CABRINI class and the LSS VULCANO: the latter was delivered in March 2021. We remind you that the LSS project was acquired also by the French Marine Nationale as part of the Flotlog program (a series of 4 units built in collaboration with the Castellammare di Stabia shipyard), a program that will lead to the creation of the JACQUES CHEVALLIER class. The LSS, which is 193 m long, carries 235 people (between crew and specialists) and can reach a speed of 20 knots, is a logistic support unit for the fleet also equipped with hospital and health capacity thanks to the presence of a fully equipped hospital . The ship is able to combine transport and transfer capacities to other naval units of liquid cargo (diesel, aviation fuel, fresh water) and solid cargo (spare parts, food and ammunition) and to carry out operations at sea in favor of other units repair and maintenance. Defense systems, on the other hand, are limited to command and control capabilities in tactical scenarios, communications and non-lethal dissuasive defense systems. More details on RID 02/22.