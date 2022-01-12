RID – Italian Defense Magazine

On 6 January, Norway officially closed fighter air defense activities at the historic Bodø air base, located 80 km inside the Arctic Circle. This structure, dating back to the 1930s, saw its importance grow during the Cold War due to its strategic position near the border with the USSR and from the air and naval installations of the Soviet Northern Fleet located in the Kola Peninsula (the Murmansk base is about 500 miles away) and used several times, for this very reason, by USAF and US Navy aircraft. As mentioned, the F-16AM / BM fighters will no longer operate from the base – employed in air defense and Quick Reaction Alert tasks in NATO until their recent decommissioning by the Norwegian Air Force – but Bodø will not be completely closed, continuing to operate as seat of a detachment of the 330th Squadron with 3 SEA KING Mk 43B helicopters destined for SAR tasks in the northern and arctic area. The end of Bodø as the operational base of the Royal Norwegian Air Force’s F-16s coincided with both the end of the FIGHTING FALCON service and the first assignment of air defense and Quick Reaction Alert tasks to the new F-35A multi-role fighters. LIGHTNING II, 24 of which – out of the 52 copies ordered – have already been delivered to the Scandinavian country. The aircraft will be stationed permanently at the Ørland base, in the central-southern area of ​​Norway, although deployments are planned for the QRA tasks of a detachment in Evenes, an advanced base located further north and future headquarters of the P-8A POSEIDON maritime patrol vessels in course of acquisition.

