Business

RID – Italian Defense Magazine

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman9 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read

Leonardo and the Directorate of Aeronautical Armaments and Airworthiness of the General Secretariat of Defense / National Directorate of Armaments have signed the acquisition contract for the supply of 18 AW-169M LUH helicopters to the Austrian Ministry of Defense. The Contract, worth 346 million euros, was signed as part of the Italy-Austria Government-to-Government (G2G) Agreement aimed at strengthening bilateral collaboration between the 2 countries and defining a strategic partnership in the field helicopter. In this context, the Secretariat has affixed its signature to the contract in the name and on behalf of the Austrian Government as required by the G2G scheme. The “curious” aspect of this agreement with Austria is however represented by the fact that in this case it is a G2G signed with an EU country, whereas, generally, the G2G is a tool that is used with countries outside the a circle of permanent and structured alliances such as the EU or NATO. Of the 18 helicopters – which will be produced at the Leonardo plant in Vergiate (Varese) – 6 will be in the B training version and 12 in the MA (Advanced Multirole) version. The contract, which also includes 18 additional optional machines, also provides for the supply of support and training. The first AW-169M will be delivered before the end of the year and deliveries will be completed by 2026.

Follow us on our Telegram Channel.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman9 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Big Tech: Google’s condemnation changes the rules of the game and from today the EU is much stronger

November 11, 2021

Volkswagen will not abandon diesel – Auto World

December 15, 2021

Stop petrol-diesel in 2035: Italy officially says no

November 25, 2021

Toyota presents the new alliance that wants to save thermal engines

November 16, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button