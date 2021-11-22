RID – Italian Defense Magazine

For the first time an Air Force F-35B landed and took off from the Navy aircraft carrier CAVOUR. The activity took place as part of an exercise involving the Italian and British aircraft carriers QUEEN ELIZABETH, and their embarked aircraft groups, and which took place in the Central Mediterranean in recent days. It is significant that the activity was attended by the Chief of Defense Staff, Adm. Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, the Chief of Staff of the AM, Gen. Luca Goretti, and the Chief of Staff of the MM, Adm. Enrico Credendino. During the maneuvers 2 Italian F-35Bs are also stationed on the QUEEN ELIZABETH and at the same time 2 F-35B of the US Marine Corps, embarked on the English ship, are stationed on the Italian aircraft carrier CAVOUR. In addition, the F-35Bs that took off from the 2 aircraft carriers performed a demanding air combat mission. In addition to the success of the joint activities carried out by the Navy and Air Force aircraft on board the CAVOUR ship, the interaction with the British aircraft carrier group made it possible to successfully test the joint technical-operational procedures aimed at achieving full interoperability between the 2 Marines. Overall, it was a very important event also in view of the capitalization of the Italian F-35B basin – which when fully operational will consist of 15 MM and as many AM aircraft – and its use as an aircraft carrier according to an expeditionary logic and forward basing from “mobile short tracks”. The hope now is that the next step is the complete carrier qualification of the AM F-35B pilots for aircraft carrier operations and their use during Italian naval deployments. In this regard, we also remind you that, in addition to the CAVOUR, the TRIESTE ship is also equipped with a skijump and a “treated” flight deck to allow landings, take-offs and rearmament / refueling of the F-35Bs (although the ship still lacks the logistical and of software to manage an air campaign of a detachment of such aircraft).