Riddick 4 is closer than ever, word of Vin Diesel

Sometimes, Vin Diesel updates his fans on the progress of Riddick 4. The last time he had talked about it in June, saying:

David Twohy wrote a great script. It’s just a matter of finding the right moment to shoot it. But I think we’re going to shoot it in Australia.

Diesel is not Sylvester Stallone or Quentin Tarantino: when he says something he usually does it. And already in the past the Riddick saga had been given up for dead, only to return (the third chapter, Riddick, it wasn’t a great success, but neither The Chronicles of Riddick it had been). Now, the star swears that the fourth film is closer than ever …

As you can see, in the post Vin Diesel wrote:

Incredible reunion today, thanks team, you know who you are … Let’s just say Furia might be closer than you think.

Beyond the typo – you write “Furya”, not “Furia”, come on Vin! – the message is clear. Nothing is certain yet, but at least the intention is to bring Richard B. Riddick back to the scene for another adventure.

A dying saga

Riddick grossed $ 98 million worldwide in 2013, starting with a budget of 38. A decent success, compared to the fairly hefty flop of The Chronicles of Riddick: released in 2004, the sequel to Pitch Black it had grossed 115 million from a budget of 105. So the next film was made on a smaller budget, and more in the vein of the first chapter. A path that will probably also be followed by the next film.

