Riddick 4, new updates from Vin Diesel: “The script is great!”

If some time ago Vin Diesel had given the script for Riddick 4 on the way, the Fast & Furious actor told the latest news on the project. Interviewed by GamesRadar on the occasion of the release of the new chapter of the saga in which he plays Dom Toretto, the actor revealed that something is moving.

After Pitch Black, The Chronicles of Riddick and Riddick, Vin Diesel will return to play his famous antihero in the fourth chapter Riddick 4: Furya.

“Director David Twohy wrote a fantastic script explained the protagonist. “It’s just a matter of timing as to when we have the opportunity to shoot it. But I believe that we will shoot it in Australia. And it would be the fourth installment of that series, which would be great. “

We know in January Vin Diesel should shoot a new chapter of Fast & Furious, so we’ll have to see how the filming of Riddick 4 they will find space between his commitments. Also for this reason, a shooting start date has not yet been officially announced, much less one for the theatrical release of the film.

Vin Diesel also spoke about the release of a new chapter of the video game of the Riddick franchise: “We had great success with Escape From Butcher Bay. It seems like an eternity now. But I guess we will take advantage of the game space and add one more chapter. “

Self Chronicles of Riddick: Escape From Butcher Bay was received very positively, however, the same cannot be said of the sequel, Assault on Dark Athena.

